James Vaughan effort enough as Tranmere edge Oldham

James Vaughan scored his 11th goal of the season in all competitions as Tranmere kept up their impressive recent run with a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Oldham.

Vaughan headed the only goal of the game in the 27th minute, rising highest among a crowded penalty area to plant it in the net beyond home goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

The victory was Rovers’ fifth-straight success in the league and boss Keith Hill’s third in a row since taking over at Prenton Park.

Oldham had gone close to opening the scoring in a feisty clash when Danny Rowe curled in an inviting cross with his left foot which was met by the head of Ben Garrity, who was unlucky to see his attempt drift narrowly wide.

Vaughan’s strike, which came from a Liam Feeney cross, put the visitors ahead and they nearly doubled their lead in the 71st minute when Feeney’s free-kick was headed off the line by Dylan Fage.

Tranmere also forced Lawlor into late saves from Otis Khan and Danny Lloyd, while Oldham – who have won only once in the league at home all season – failed to truly test Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies throughout.