Keshi Anderson goal continues Blackpool’s winning run at expense of Portsmouth

Blackpool secured their third successive home win in Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 triumph over promotion-chasing Portsmouth at Bloomfield Road.

Keshi Anderson scored his first home goal for the club, his emphatic second-half strike was the difference in a game of few chances.

Pompey failed to propel themselves towards the automatic promotion spots as they failed to score away from home for the first time since September.

League One top goalscorer John Marquis came close for the visitors as he drove wide from the edge of the box.

Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray produced a good reaction stop to keep out CJ Hamilton.

But he could do nothing to deny Anderson’s 64th-minute strike after winger Hamilton embarked on a marauding run down the right flank before putting his cross on a plate for Anderson.

Sullay Kaikai missed a great chance to put the hosts out of sight as he was kept out by MacGillivray.

Marquis had a late effort well saved by Chris Maxwell as Blackpool held on for a hard-earned victory.