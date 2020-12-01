Wrexham unbeaten run ends as Ritchie Sutton lifts Altrincham

Altrincham moved up to fourth in the Vanarama National League as they ended Wrexham’s five-game unbeaten run with a hard-fought 1-0 win.

The Red Dragons started brightly and after a Jordan Davies free-kick was headed against the crossbar, Elliott Durrell’s set-piece picked out Fiacre Kelleher but he sent a header wide when unmarked.

Adi Yussuf somehow missed from two yards at the back post as Wrexham continued to dominate the early stages, but Altrincham found their way back into the game as the half progressed and took the lead shortly before the interval.

Matty Kosylo’s corner found Ritchie Sutton and the defender powered in a header.

Kosylo fired into the side netting early in the second half and Joel Senior brought a decent save from Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble after a fine run.

Altrincham keeper Tony Thompson parried a fierce Kwame Thomas drive into the path of Durrell but he could not convert as the home side looked for a late leveller, but the Robins held on.