Eastleigh move into play-off places with win at Yeovil

Eastleigh moved into the National League play-off places thanks to a third straight league win – a 3-1 victory at bottom side Yeovil.

Former Peterborough striker Tyrone Barnett scored an early opener for the visitors as he found the net for the third time this season after just seven minutes at Huish Park.

Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell was called into action moments later to keep out a powerful effort from Tom Knowles on his full debut for the Glovers.

Ben House was brought down in the box by Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith just after the half-hour mark and Joe Tomlinson made no mistake with the resulting penalty as he picked out the bottom-right corner, sending Smith the wrong way.

House made it 3-0 just before the hour before former Bournemouth youth player Joe Quigley pulled one back for the home side as he slotted in at the back post for a 68th-minute consolation.