Cian Bolger earns Northampton a rare home win

Cian Bolger’s first goal for Northampton secured his side only a second home win of the season – a hard-fought 1-0 victory over in-form Fleetwood.

The visitors quickly asserted themselves as the dominant force at Sixfields, with Callum Camps and Sam Finley dragging wide of the target from the edge of the penalty box.

Ched Evans went closer still when shooting into the side-netting after getting behind the defence, before his free-kick was well-saved by Steve Arnold.

Northampton did not have a chance of note in the first half, but within three minutes of the restart they were ahead. Nicky Adams delivered a pinpoint corner and Bolger timed his run to perfection to head home.

Fleetwood struggled to repeat their first-half dominance after the break but it was all one-way traffic in the final 15 minutes and they so nearly levelled when Finley dragged just wide.

That was to be their only real chance, however, as Northampton defended stoutly and clung on.