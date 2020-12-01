Daniel Powell praised by Crewe boss David Artell

Daniel Powell earned the praise of Crewe manager David Artell after he inspired a stirring comeback in a 4-2 win over Swindon.

The winger left the shell-shocked Robins in his wake, kick-starting a fightback to make it 2-1 before half-time before playing a key role in an explosive second-half display from the Railwaymen which could have brought more than three goals.

Artell said: “I thought Daniel was our best player in the first half and he went on further in the second half. He was so effective, but we kept giving him the ball and at one point he was probably sick of receiving it.

“He certainly came up with the goods. He scored one and set up two.”

But the Crewe boss said the his side’s impressive comeback was all about his team and not individuals as Perry Ng, Tom Lowery and Owen Dale joined Powell on the scoresheet.

“It is good we have got goalscorers all over the pitch. We’re a collective and it’s not about single players,” Artell added.

“I don’t think Swindon deserved to be two up, but they were and it was more down to us than them. We had a good chat about things at the break and we were good in the second half – I think 4-2 flattered them in a way.”

Crewe, ended a sequence of back-to-back league defeats and an FA Cup exit, were surprised by former midfielder Anthony Grant, who drove Tom Broadbent’s knockdown into the bottom corner for Swindon’s opener after 20 minutes.

Tyler Smith diverted Diallang Jaiyesimi’s goal-bound effort home in the 38th minute before Powell cut the arrears 60 seconds later, finding the far corner with an angled finish.

After the restart, Crewe skipper Ng drove a classy left-foot strike into the far corner for the equaliser and Lowery finished off after goalkeeper Matej Kovar failed to hold Powell’s shot in the 63rd minute.

Livewire Powell then tossed the ball across goal for Dale to find the bottom corner with a downward header three minutes later.

Crewe could have had more, with Powell and Oli Finney going close and substitute Mikael Mandron thwarted by Kovar.

Swindon boss John Sheridan said his injury-hit side, who were without the likes of Brett Pitman, Hallam Hope and Mathieu Baudry, failed to maintain their decent first-half showing.

“I can take good things from the first half; we were very, very good, but then we gave away a soft goal,” said Sheridan.

“I’d like to get more bodies fit as I am playing one or two people out of position.

“We are in a position in the league where we are fighting against 10 teams and we don’t want to go down.

“Crewe are a good team, but we put in a very good solid performance against them in the first half – but in the second half we were flat.”