Michael Duff lauds match winner Chris Clements as Cheltenham beat Bradford

Manager Michael Duff praised match-winning substitute Chris Clements as second-placed Cheltenham came from behind to extend their unbeaten run to seven league and cup matches with a 2-1 win at Bradford.

Clayton Donaldson gave Bradford a 23rd-minute lead with a header from Callum Cooke’s cross but Cheltenham equalised on the stroke of half-time when Alfie May’s shot was deflected into the net off defender Paudie O’Connor.

The winner came in the 76th minute when the home defence failed to clear Ben Tozer’s long throw and Clements bent low to head the ball into the net.

Duff said: “I thought it was a deserved win. We hit the bar and had two efforts cleared off the line. Bradford had a few opportunities but on general play we were the better team in the second half.

“Maybe we were a bit lucky to go in 1-1 at half-time but we were the better team in the second half.

“I was disappointed with the first 35 minutes but we made a change at half-time bringing on Chris Clements and he not only scored the winning goal but changed the dynamic of the game and the way we played.”

Cheltenham’s latest win came just three days after they knocked League One Crewe out of the FA Cup after extra-time.

Duff added: “It was a good performance against a good team. We only made a couple of changes for this match. We are a very fit team.”

Cheltenham have shaken off the disappointment of losing to Northampton in last season’s play-offs and look set for another promotion challenge.

Duff said: “There has been no hangover at all. We have used that defeat as motivation to go again.”

This was Bradford’s fourth league and cup defeat in a row but manager Stuart McCall took encouragement from an improved performance after being highly critical of his team at the way they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Oldham three days ago.

Bradford are beset by injury problems but McCall said: “Cheltenham are a very good side on a good run but the players have given everything. We had a good shape, we showed energy and we were fresh.

“To lose a goal just before half-time was a sickener. It was a cruel result taking into account what we have had to put up with. A point would have been an excellent result against a strong side.

“We have got seven players out injured and it is hard but players have given everything we could have asked of them. I was proud of them. I am disappointed for the players. Their commitment was excellent.

“These are massively challenging times for the club but to come out of the other side will be rewarding.”