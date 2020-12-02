Allan McGregor refusing to get carried away despite Rangers’ impressive form

Rangers are on the brink of qualifying out of their Europa League group for the second campaign in a row but Allan McGregor is taking nothing for granted.

Steven Gerrard’s side, who reached the last-16 last season, will guarantee themselves a place in the knockout stages with a win over Standard Liege at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Light Blues won 2-0 away to the Belgian side on matchday one before a home win over Polish outfit Lech Poznan and back-to-back draws with Benfica, who share top spot in Group D with the Govan club on eight points.

Rangers go into the match unbeaten this season and 38-year-old goalkeeper McGregor, who will break a club record when he makes his 83rd appearance in Europe, said: “Over the three years, there has been a gradual improvement and that comes with winning games.

“Consistency is keeping on winning, and at this moment in time, that is what we are doing.

“Does it compare with other teams? Potentially, but let’s not get carried away – it’s still very early and I’ll just take it one game at a time.

“Every season, you want to do better than the last. I think when the group was made, to have put ourselves in this position, you would have taken it.

“The job is certainly not done yet, but progression year-on-year is probably trying to do better than last year, whether that is possible or not.

“I think first of all, we need to concentrate on tomorrow night, get a good result and then take things from there.

“Since the gaffer came in, we have been very good in Europe.

“Obviously, when the group was drawn, it was a difficult group, we knew that, and we could be in a better position.

“But we can take the positives out of it. We are in a decent position and Standard Liege will be difficult opponents which they showed in the first game.

“So we will do our due diligence and try and go out and do our best as we do in every game.”