Raul Jimenez making ‘excellent progress’ after surgery on fractured skull

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is making “excellent progress” following surgery on his fractured skull and is hoping to leave hospital early next week.

The Premier League club’s doctor, Matt Perry, provided an update on the Mexico forward’s condition on Wednesday after the head injury he sustained on Sunday night.

Jimenez received lengthy treatment on the pitch after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium.

Dr Perry is reluctant to put a time frame on when Jimenez might be back playing, but on Tuesday the 29-year-old said he hoped to “return to the pitch soon”.

“Following Raul’s injury on Sunday, and the subsequent surgery, he has been recovering well in hospital,” Dr Perry told the club’s website.

“We are delighted with the reports from his specialist; he has made excellent progress. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week.

“Once home, he will be reunited with his partner and young daughter who, because of Covid restrictions, he hasn’t seen since Sunday night.

“As his doctor I am not going to disclose any more details of his injury, his surgery or provide daily accounts of his recovery.

“Any injury of this nature is complex and timescales are uncertain but it’s safe to say that Raul’s most immediate needs are simple: space, rest and peace.

“Raul and his family are very thankful for the privacy they have been given, and for the overwhelming support they have felt from the football family and beyond.

“Raul is extremely grateful for all the messages of goodwill he continues to receive, which will certainly help him during his recovery.”