AFC Wimbledon off and running at Plough Lane following Peterborough win

AFC Wimbledon claimed their first win back at Plough Lane with a 2-1 victory over Peterborough.

Goals from Joe Pigott and Ryan Longman saw the Dons bring a run of five games in 12 days to a winning end at their new home.

The visitors very nearly took the lead in the 10th minute when Ryan Broom crashed an effort against the crossbar.

Broom and Siriki Dembele made life difficult for the hosts and the former teed-up Sammie Szmodics nicely but his left-footed drive flew over.

Wimbledon’s best chance of the first half came on the counter-attack but when Longman squared to Pigott, the striker failed to beat goalkeeper Christy Pym.

The hosts found their rhythm after the break and hit the front when Longman tapped in Jack Rudoni’s spilled effort.

Pigott doubled the lead on the hour when he scrambled the ball home from a scrappy corner.

Jonson Clarke-Harris lashed in the goal of the night from a 25-yard free-kick with five minutes remaining but Posh could not find an equaliser.