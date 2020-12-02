Notts County held to stalemate by Dagenham and Redbridge

Notts County moved up to sixth in the Vanarama National League despite being held to a goalless draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.

County, who made it four games unbeaten, had the first effort on target after just two minutes, but Elisha Sam’s curling strike was held by Elliot Justham.

Jake Reeves crashed an effort off the post after 12 minutes before Justham was forced to deny Sam again from close range.

County dominated the first period, with Justham in action again to keep out Reeves’ 25-yard strike, but it was goalless at the interval.

The hosts began to see more of the ball after the restart and they came the closest to breaking the deadlock 13 minutes from time as Will Wright smashed a free-kick off the post.

The Magpies pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Kyle Wootton was unable to keep his effort down from close range.