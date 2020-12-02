Carlisle give returning fans reason to cheer with victory over Salford

Carlisle propelled themselves into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places with a 2-1 win against Salford as fans returned to Brunton Park.

The 2,000 strong Carlisle fans roared on Chris Beech’s side and they were on their feet as goals from Lewis Alessandra and Rhys Bennett did the damage.

Salford shot-stopper Vaclav Hladky produced a good save to keep Bennett out early on.

Luke Burgess came close to a third goal in as many games for the visitors as his snapshot flew wide.

But Alessandra fired the hosts in front with a fine left-footed strike in the 34th minute.

Richie Wellens’ Ammies came close to an equaliser as Ash Hunter’s effort was kept out by Paul Farman.

The lead was doubled in the 56th minute as Bennett lost his marker to head home Callum Guy’s free-kick.

Bennett almost doubled his tally nine minutes later as his effort was cleared off the line by Ibou Touray.

Alessandra volleyed over late on as he searched for a fifth goal of the season.

Di’Shon Bernard gave Salford late hope, netting his first goal for the club with a stoppage-time header.