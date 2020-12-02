Five-star performance has Halifax moving up the table

FC Halifax moved three points above the National League relegation zone as they ended an eight-match winless run in style with a 5-2 victory over fellow strugglers Barnet.

The hosts blew the Bees away in the first half, taking a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Jeff King, Nyal Bell and Jake Hyde.

King got his side off to a flying start, firing into the bottom corner inside the first minute.

Bell added a second 20 minutes later, heading home Tom Bradbury’s cross on his home debut, before Hyde struck a minute before the interval.

Jack Earing tapped in a fourth two minutes after half-time after Scott Loach parried King’s shot, with Martin Woods’ free-kick making it 5-0 in the 57th minute.

Muhammadu Faal got Barnet on the board in the 67th minute before Inih Effiong added a second five minutes from time.