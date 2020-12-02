Gills boss Steve Evans full of praise for two-goal hero Vadaine Oliver

Steve Evans was left purring over the teamwork that led to Vadaine Oliver’s match-winning brace.

The striker beat Rovers skipper Max Ehmer onto a precise Jack Tucker pass from in his own half to coolly lift the ball over advancing goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola and open the scoring after 26 minutes.

And 14 minutes from time Oliver was in the right position again to head home Kyle Dempsey’s cross from the right to seal the points.

A delighted Evans said: “The first goal was straight off the training ground. We have been encouraging our defenders to knock balls in between the opposing centre-backs and urging Vadaine to make runs in behind.

“The second goal was a counter-attack worthy of the Premier League, ended by a great ball in from Kyle Dempsey for Vadaine to meet with his head.

“I’m delighted for Vadaine because he is a big Yorkshire lad, who will climb 10-foot walls for the team.

“And it’s a great result for us because I’m sure teams will find it hard coming here once Paul Tisdale has got his feet under the table and the Rovers fans are back supporting their side.

“We won’t be getting carried away, but I thought our front men caused them a lot of problems and every player out there can get back on the team bus knowing he has given everything for the team.”

Rovers boss Tisdale is still getting to know the squad he inherited from Ben Garner and admitted: “I am having to learn really fast.

“I’m disappointed with the result, of course, but pleased with the competitive nature of the team against tough and aggressive opponents.

“Once we went behind, it knocked the stuffing out of us a bit and we found it hard to get back into the game.

“There were opportunities in the final third, but we do need to find a route to goal.

“The next transfer window will give us a chance to discuss things, but there are seven games before then and I want points in the bag as soon as possible.

“We cannot afford to wait for something to happen in the future. It has to be done now.

“A lot of shirts are up for grabs, but I have discovered already that I have some good lads with good hearts and they want to do well.

“It’s my job to rebuild their confidence and get the best out of them.”

Oliver was denied a hat-trick by a brave second-half save from Jaakkola as Gillingham edged an open, entertaining contest.