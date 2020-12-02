Steve Cotterill denied win in first home league game by stoppage-time equaliser

Ryan Cassidy scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Accrington left it late to pick up a point from a 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury.

Cassidy’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, but he reacted quickest to convert the rebound in a League One game watched by up to 2,000 fans at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Joe Pritchard had earlier given Accrington the lead before goals from Aaron Pierre and Shaun Whalley put Shrewsbury in front as new manager Steve Cotterill took charge of his first home league game.

Accrington moved ahead in the 24th minute as Pritchard curled a 20-yard free-kick past Sarkic.

But Shrewsbury were level within two minutes when Pierre headed home Charlie Daniels’ inviting free-kick from the right.

Whalley gave Shrewsbury the lead in the 86th minute with a fine free-kick from 20 yards.

But there was to be late drama when a penalty was given for Pierre’s challenge on Michael Nottingham, with Cassidy securing a point at the second attempt.