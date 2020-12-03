Elliot Daly and Brice Dulin go head to head as England face France in cup final

England host France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency analyses one of the key duels that will help decide the outcome.

Elliot Daly – England

Elliot Daly is England’s first choice full-back (David Davies/PA)

Position: Full-back

Age: 28

Caps: 46

Debut: v Ireland, 2016

Points: 101 (16t, 6p, 1d)

Win percentage: 77.17 per cent

One of England’s most gifted players who is looking more comfortable than ever as a converted full-back having spent the majority of his career at outside centre. The current emphasis on kicking suits his thunderous left boot and he has been rock solid all autumn, although his threat his attack has been limited outside the try he scored in the opener against Georgia. Lighting fast and lethal when gliding around the outside of defenders.

Brice Dulin – France

Brice Dulin is still a threat despite slipping down France’s pecking order (David Davies/PA)

Position: Full-back

Age: 30

Caps: 30

Debut: v Argentina, 2012

Points: 28 (5t, 1p)

Win percentage: 43.33 per cent

A diminutive figure when compared to the giants that patrol Test rugby, Dulin took advantage of the restrictions in selection placed on France head coach Fabien Galthie to win his first cap in over three years against Italy last weekend. Deadly in broken play where his acceleration and footwork sweep him beyond the reach of tacklers and equally sound defensively. Dulin has since slipped down the pecking order having given his peak years to an underperforming France team.