Steve Arnold hoping to keep number one spot for Northampton

Steve Arnold will hope he has done enough to keep the goalkeeper’s jersey for Northampton’s clash with Doncaster.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has not been afraid to rotate his goalkeepers this season, with Arnold coming into the side against Fleetwood in midweek having been replaced by Jonathan Mitchell for the previous 10 games.

Mitchell dropped to the bench for Tuesday’s 1-0 win and it remains to be seen who gets the nod against Rovers.

Curle has no new injury concerns to contend with, with Scott Pollock (groin), Joseph Mills (ankle) and Joe Nuttall (knee) still out.

Tyreece John-Jules is pushing for his first Doncaster start since early October.

The striker, on loan from Arsenal, has been recovering from a thigh problem but came off the bench to score in Rovers’ defeat at Hull in midweek and could be named in Darren Moore’s starting line-up at Sixfields.

Jon Taylor is also closing in on a return to the squad having been out of action since October, although Moore will be careful with his return given the upcoming schedule of fixtures.

Danny Amos will be assessed ahead of the game after he was forced off during Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Carlisle and was not in the squad to face the Tigers.