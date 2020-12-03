Mansfield could have James Perch back for Crawley game

James Perch could return when Mansfield host Crawley in League Two on Saturday.

The versatile 35-year-old missed Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Cambridge, but could be fit again after hamstring trouble.

Boss Nigel Clough could stick with the 4-3-3 formation that earned the midweek win on the road.

That would mean Jordan Bowery operating out on the left flank again.

Crawley will hope not to have any new injury issues ahead of their trip.

Goalkeeper Tom McGill will be doubtful again after concussion.

George Francomb is still sidelined after breaking his arm.

Midfielder Reece Grego-Cox is a long-term absentee with knee trouble.