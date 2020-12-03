Ryan Lowe demands Plymouth response against Ipswich

Plymouth have no new injury issues ahead of hosting Ipswich in Saturday’s League One clash.

Boss Ryan Lowe cancelled his players’ day off this week however, in a bid to battle back from Tuesday’s 4-0 thumping at home to Rochdale.

Lowe let the players take the lead in a frank analysis session designed to help the Pilgrims move past their hefty home loss.

And now he could keep faith with the bulk of the players who came up short in midweek, allowing his squad to atone for their mistakes when facing Ipswich.

Aaron Drinan will be looking to hold onto his starting berth up front for Ipswich.

The 22-year-old has only just returned from a three-month lay-off, and drew a blank in his side’s goalless draw at Oxford in midweek.

Boss Paul Lambert could look to slot Kayden Jackson in at the top of the attack, but Drinan will be itching to prove his worth.

Midfielder Alan Judge and forward Oliver Hawkins will be pushing for starts having come off the bench at Oxford.