Mark Bonner may look to rotate Cambridge squad against Oldham

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner could make changes following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Mansfield on Wednesday for the upcoming clash with Oldham.

The U’s suffered their first home league defeat of the season, despite Bonner’s men not being involved in the FA Cup at the weekend and the boss could choose to rotate his side.

Hiram Boateng was substituted inside the first half an hour against Mansfield and it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be available at the weekend.

Liam O’Neil remains unavailable with the hamstring injury which has kept the defender sidelined since September.

Oldham will be without Carl Piergianni after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Tranmere on Tuesday.

The defender has received a one-match ban and will be absent from Saturday’s squad.

The Latics will also continue to be without the injured Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson.

However, manager Harry Kewell has no new injury concerns to deal with ahead of his side’s trip to Oldham.