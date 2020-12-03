Michael Jacobs continues to miss out for Portsmouth

Portsmouth have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough on Saturday.

Only winger Michael Jacobs will be unavailable for manager Kenny Jackett, but he could recover in time to play against Ipswich on December 12.

Jacobs suffered knee ligament damage at Sunderland at the end of October and has missed his side’s last 10 matches.

However, Jack Whatmough, Andy Cannon, Lee Brown and Callum Johnson have all suffered short-term injuries in November and Jackett could rotate to keep his squad fresh.

Peterborough could be without Joe Ward for the trip to the south coast.

The winger has had a knee problem throughout this season and a recent flare-up ruled him out of his side’s last three matches.

Two games in four matches could be too soon for duo Jonson Clarke-Harris and Nathan Thompson, who both returned to the starting line-up in midweek against AFC Wimbledon following injuries.

Striker Ricky-Jade Jones is expected to remain sidelined.