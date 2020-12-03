Brentford hoping for Henrik Dalsgaard boost ahead of Blackburn game

Henrik Dalsgaard might return to Brentford’s backline for the Sky Bet Championship clash against Blackburn.

The Denmark defender suffered a minor hip flexor issue in last Friday’s derby win over QPR and was absent for their midweek victory over Rotherham, but his fitness will be assessed before the visit of Rovers.

Danish compatriot Christian Norgaard is closing in on a squad return although this weekend’s game is likely to come too soon. The midfielder has been sidelined with an ankle injury for the last two months.

The game against Blackburn is set to be the Bees’ first in front of fans at their new Brentford Community Stadium, which they moved to in September. Up to 2,000 supporters will be allowed to attend.

Blackburn will almost certainly be without Ben Brereton, who injured his knee in the 2-1 win over Millwall on Wednesday following a heavy challenge from Lions defender Shaun Hutchinson.

Brereton has started every league match under Tony Mowbray this season but the forward left Ewood Park with his left knee in a brace and is set to undergo a scan to determine the severity of his injury.

Scott Wharton is pushing to return after missing the Millwall match with a head injury while fellow defender Barry Douglas could be in contention following a gluteus injury.

Derrick Williams (thigh) is still out, as are Kenneth Zohore, Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett, Connor Mahoney and Mahlon Romeo.