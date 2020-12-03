The fans are back and Alexander-Arnold is thrilled – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 3.

Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to be reunited with Liverpool’s 12th man.

The Reds looked back 15 years as Peter Crouch scored his first goal for the club.

Neymar was buzzing with PSG’s Champions League win at Old Trafford.

The English Football League celebrated Wednesday night’s first goal in front of supporters.

Erling Haaland will be back soon.

Good news! Spoke with my doctors. Back 🔜 pic.twitter.com/nziJH16mec — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 3, 2020

David Beckham called for action to help prevent deaths caused by malaria.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean’s wife Marion was happy to be reunited following his horror crash.

Grosjean’s replacement this weekend, reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, was gearing up for his F1 debut.

Brawn’s 2009 world champion Jenson Button hoped to get a lost dog home for Christmas.

This beautiful female Great Dane found at 405 and Florence ave in Inglewood earlier today, no collar or chip. very nervous but lovely temperament. Very underweight. Please leave a message if you know this dog. pic.twitter.com/A806vz6GOw — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) December 3, 2020

McLaren’s Lando Norris hailed the efforts of his team this season.

This year hasn’t been the easiest for anyone, but the team here and back at home have been delivering weekend after weekend after weekend. What a year. What a team. Let’s end it on a high. Thank you ✊ pic.twitter.com/ASZmV0dbtR — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) December 3, 2020

Jack Aitken, who will take George Russell’s regular seat at Williams for his F1 debut, explained his number.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was home.

Home sweet home pic.twitter.com/26ZjRtPi94 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 3, 2020

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was focused.

Mind over matter 💆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Mtecfy4SME — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 3, 2020

Cricket

Mitchell Starc was ready for Australia’s T20 series against India.

Darts

Rob Cross and Glen Durrant cannot wait for the World Championship to start.

Great news to have fans back for the Ally Pally. Amazing hard work from all at @OfficialPDC. I play either Dirk van Duijvenbode or Bradley Brooks in my opening second round match. Can’t wait💪⚡️ pic.twitter.com/X3LaOe9tRH — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) December 3, 2020 The draw for the Worlds was exciting this morning eating my croissant The winner of legend @Stevebeaton180 or @brazilliant180 for me And with crowds back at @OfficialPDC events, it could be the best yet UTB pic.twitter.com/82075QKmLl — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) December 3, 2020

Rugby League

Three marathons down, four to go for Kevin Sinfield.

Marathon 3️⃣ done ✅ he’s only gone and got his fastest time of the week! 3 hours 35 minutes Your support means so much https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/NqDl1JUkC9 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 3, 2020

MMA

Conor McGregor is raring to go.