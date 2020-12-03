Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Sport

The fans are back and Alexander-Arnold is thrilled – Thursday’s sporting social

by Press Association
December 3 2020, 6.29pm
Syndicate Post image
Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking forward to seeing fans at Anfield again (Tim Goode/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 3.

Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to be reunited with Liverpool’s 12th man.

The Reds looked back 15 years as Peter Crouch scored his first goal for the club.

Neymar was buzzing with PSG’s Champions League win at Old Trafford.

The English Football League celebrated Wednesday night’s first goal in front of supporters.

Erling Haaland will be back soon.

David Beckham called for action to help prevent deaths caused by malaria.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean’s wife Marion was happy to be reunited following his horror crash.

Grosjean’s replacement this weekend, reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, was gearing up for his F1 debut.

Brawn’s 2009 world champion Jenson Button hoped to get a lost dog home for Christmas.

McLaren’s Lando Norris hailed the efforts of his team this season.

Jack Aitken, who will take George Russell’s regular seat at Williams for his F1 debut, explained his number.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was home.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was focused.

Cricket

Mitchell Starc was ready for Australia’s T20 series against India.

Darts

Rob Cross and Glen Durrant cannot wait for the World Championship to start.

Rugby League

Three marathons down, four to go for Kevin Sinfield.

MMA

Conor McGregor is raring to go.

More from The Courier