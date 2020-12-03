Bolton midfielder Andrew Tutte ruled out of Port Vale clash by hamstring injury

Bolton midfielder Andrew Tutte will miss this weekend’s visit of Port Vale.

Tutte was an early withdrawal in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Southend because of a hamstring injury, which could sideline him for the busy festive period.

Fellow midfielder Ali Crawford is doubtful because of a groin issue while striker Shaun Miller has been ruled out until March at the earliest because of a thigh tear he suffered in training last week.

Defensive pair Harry Brockbank (hamstring) and Liam Edwards (knee) are both back on the training pitch but they will not be in contention this weekend.

Port Vale are set to be without David Amoo for the next two to three weeks.

The winger came off after just 25 minutes of his return against Leyton Orient last week because of a hamstring injury, which is set to sideline him once again. Cristian Montano is likely to take Amoo’s place on the flank.

Midfielder Danny Whitehead (foot) and defender James Gibbons (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Tom Pope could be pushing for a starting role after a cameo off the bench in the 3-2 defeat to Orient – his first appearance since a period of self-isolation after a family member tested positive for coronavirus – as Vale look to snap a five-match losing streak in Sky Bet League Two.