On this day in 2016: Mark Selby beats Ronnie O’Sullivan to win UK Championship

Mark Selby beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in a pulsating match to claim the UK Championship crown on this day in 2016.

The then 33-year-old beat O’Sullivan 10-7 in the final in York to become just the sixth player to win the World Championship and UK titles in the same year.

Selby routed O’Sullivan in the first session to pull four clear at the break, taking six straight frames to lead 7-2 after the first of the evening session.

Ronnie O’Sullivan looks on while Mark Selby plays in their UK Championship final in 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Five-time winner O’Sullivan fought back to 8-7 but could not recover during a high-quality evening session where Selby scored three centuries in the final six frames – including two breaks of over 130 – with O’Sullivan hitting two of his own.

It was Selby’s second triumph after his 2012 win over Shaun Murphy, while he also lost to Neil Robertson in the final the following year. The Jester from Leicester went on to defend his World crown in 2017, beating John Higgins 18-15, for his third title.

Defeat ended O’Sullivan’s 100 per cent record in UK Championship finals but he hit back to win in 2017 and 2018 – taking his tally to seven titles.