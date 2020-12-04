Steve Evans set to make changes as Gillingham take on Swindon

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has indicated he will make changes for his side’s League One clash with Swindon.

Gills continued their good form with a 2-0 midweek win at Bristol Rovers but Evans is concerned with the impact on his injury-hit squad.

Jordan Graham faces a late test on the hamstring injury which kept him out against Rovers, while Zech Medley could also miss out again.

Trae Coyle and Josh Eccles are among those pushing to feature from the start, while Stuart O’Keefe (broken leg) and Jacob Mellis (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Captain Mathieu Baudry is set to miss out again for Swindon as new boss John Sheridan seeks to get the most out of his injury-hit squad.

Baudry missed the 4-2 midweek defeat to Crewe after limping off in the previous game with a hamstring problem.

Defender Tom Broadbent could once again start up front in a bid to boost Sheridan’s starting options, although Mikael Mandron is also an option.

Brett Pitman (groin) and Jonny Smith (knee) are among those still sidelined for the Robins.