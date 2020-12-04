Tottenham will assess Harry Kane ahead of north London derby

Tottenham will check on the fitness of Harry Kane ahead of Sunday’s north London derby with Arsenal in the Premier League.

An unspecified injury saw the England captain miss Thursday’s 3-3 draw with LASK in the Europa League, but boss Jose Mourinho expects the forward to feature this weekend.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) will not face Spurs’ rivals while Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius are being assessed.

Arsenal will be sweating on the fitness of Thomas Partey and David Luiz for the short trip.

Partey (thigh) has missed the last four games while Luiz suffered a gash to the head during last weekend’s defeat to Wolves.

Nicolas Pepe is banned and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) is still missing as manager Mikel Arteta prepares to recall all the big-hitters rested for the Europa League on Thursday night.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Holding, Mari, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Partey, Willock, Elneny, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Balogun.