Oxford report no fresh injuries ahead of Hull clash

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s fixture against League One leaders Hull.

Robinson will be without striker Sam Winnall (hamstring) and long-term-absentee Cameron Brannagan (eye).

In addition, midfielder Joel Cooper, a summer signing from Linfield, has been allowed to return to his home in Northern Ireland for personal reasons.

United kept their first clean sheet of the league campaign in Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Ipswich, with keeper Jack Stephens and striker Olamide Shodipo having replaced Simon Eastwood and Jordan Obita.

Hull boss Grant McCann will be boosted by the return of defender Reece Burke from injury.

Burke was rested for the midweek victory over Doncaster after undergoing minor surgery on his nose, but will be available once again at the Kassam Stadium.

McCann will otherwise be able to select from the same pool of players as the Tigers attempt to extend their five-game winning run in the league.

Defender Jordy de Wijs (fractured eye socket) and midfielders Callum Jones and Dan Batty (both hamstring) are all currently sidelined.