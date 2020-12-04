Trio could return to bolster Terriers against QPR

Huddersfield could welcome back three players from injury for the visit of QPR in the Sky Bet Championship.

Defender Pipa and midfielders Alex Pritchard and Juninho Bacuna are all back in training after recent lay-offs and bidding to prove their fitness.

The game will come too soon, however, for Richard Stearman, who is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Another defender, Tommy Elphick, remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

QPR are hoping captain Geoff Cameron will be fit enough to feature.

The 35-year-old midfielder has missed the last two matches with a fatigue-related muscle injury but has since returned to training.

Defender Todd Kane is available again after serving a one-match suspension for his sending-off against Brentford.

Manager Mark Warburton said there were also a few other “bumps and niggles” after Tuesday’s defeat by Bristol City but he expects “the bulk of the squad” to be available.