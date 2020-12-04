Junior Brown expected to miss Scunthorpe’s visit of Leyton Orient

Junior Brown is again likely to be missing for Scunthorpe when they face Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The defender continues his recovery from a torn thigh muscle which has already kept him out of his side’s midweek win at Harrogate, with Mason O’Malley likely to stand in again.

Kevin Van Veen faces a late fitness test ahead of the match as he increases his training load, although manager Neil Cox said he would not feature unless fully fit.

Jake Taylor could be in line for more minutes after returning from self-isolating to play 15 minutes off the bench midweek, while Harry Jessop remains sidelined with a long-term shoulder injury.

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton could be without Ouss Cisse for the trip north.

Cisse went off injured during the 3-2 win over Port Vale and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Myles Judd and Craig Clay have an outside chance of being included in Embleton’s matchday squad.

The duo have recently been sidelined with hamstring injuries but have been making good progress in recent weeks, although the game is expected to come too soon for the pair.