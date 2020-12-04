Ryan Taylor eyeing Newport start against Morecambe

Newport striker Ryan Taylor is in contention for the first time since the start of October at home to Morecambe.

Taylor has recovered from a hamstring issue and centre-back Kyle Howkins is also fit again after a similar problem.

The Sky Bet League Two leaders have a full squad to select from, with defender David Longe-King also available after suffering a groin injury during pre-season.

Former Morecambe strikers Kevin Ellison and Padraig Amond hope to be involved against their old club.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams hopes to have a stronger squad at his disposal after being hit by Covid-19 and injury problems in recent weeks.

Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden have both completed periods of self-isolation and Adams rotated again in midweek by making four changes for the 1-0 league victory against Barrow.

Defender Nat Knight-Percival could make way should Morecambe revert to a four-man defence at Rodney Parade.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith is pushing for a starting spot after beginning the last two games on the bench, but the Shrimps will check on Liam Gibson (hamstring).