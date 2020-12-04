Hip issue means Todd Cantwell will miss Canaries’ clash with Owls

Midfielder Todd Cantwell will miss Norwich’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday due to a hip issue.

Meanwhile, forward Jordan Hugill could require surgery to fix a shoulder problem.

Tim Krul and Kenny McLean are still sidelined, with the Canaries unable to name a full complement of replacements in recent weeks.

Bali Mumba and Adam Idah are longer-term absentees for Daniel Farke’s table toppers.

Barry Bannan faces a late fitness test for Wednesday, with the skipper nursing an ankle problem.

The former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace midfielder was forced off at half-time in the midweek draw with Reading.

Massimo Luongo and Liam Shaw will miss out at Carrow Road through suspension.

However, boss Tony Pulis will be boosted by the return of Josh Windass from a ban.