Frank Lampard has options for Chelsea’s match against Leeds

Chelsea have a fully-fit squad for Saturday night’s Premier League clash with Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Boss Frank Lampard is bound to rotate his resources again however, following Wednesday’s 4-0 Champions League romp at Sevilla.

France forward Olivier Giroud is pushing hard for his first league start of the season, having struck all four goals in Spain in a stunning display of finishing.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has reported no new injuries following last week’s 1-0 win at Everton and is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

Midfielders Pablo Hernandez (muscle strain) and Jamie Shackleton (thigh) are continuing to work their way back to full fitness and unlikely to be in contention.

Bielsa confirmed defender Diego Llorente has recovered from a groin injury but will feature for the Under-23s before being considered for his belated club debut.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Ziger, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Dallas, Ayling, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Bamford, Struijk, Harrison, Costa, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Roberts, Casilla, Casey, Poveda, Davis.