Cheltenham midfielder Conor Thomas likely to remain out for Exeter match

Second-placed Cheltenham are set to be without Conor Thomas for their League Two clash with Exeter.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches through injury and is likely to be sidelined again, while Sean Long (hip) is a long-term absentee.

Chris Clements will have high hopes of being back in the starting line-up having made a big impact off the bench at Bradford in midweek, scoring the winning goal.

Clements had been left out of the starting line-up in favour of Ellis Chapman, while Scott Flinders and Lewis Freestone also had to settle for places on the bench.

Exeter start the game two points and one place below their opponents.

Lewis Page, Jake Caprice and Lewis Ward all remain absent through injury.

Page (hip) and Caprice (hamstring) are both expected to be out for another 10 to 14 days, while Ward is a little further away.

Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted, who returned to the side on Tuesday night following a knee injury, is set to continue while Harry Kite is back in training after two weeks in isolation following a positive test for Covid-19 but will not be considered this weekend.