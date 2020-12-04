St Mirren striker Jon Obika aims to give Aberdeen double trouble

St Mirren striker Jon Obika knows Aberdeen will be out for revenge for their Betfred Cup exit when they meet again in the Scottish Premiership.

But Obika is confident Saints can do the double over the Dons and secure a fourth straight win.

St Mirren are on a seven-game unbeaten run on the pitch, although they are now level on points with bottom club Hamilton after being consigned to two 3-0 defeats following breaches of Covid-19 regulations ahead of postponed games against Motherwell and Hamilton.

But Obika believes St Mirren are now hitting their stride after the earlier disruption to their campaign caused by the coronavirus, and is confident they can produce a performance similar to last weekend when they beat the Dons 2-1.

Obika said: “I know Aberdeen will want to get one over on us, so we just have to do the same as last week.

“We’re feeling good. We’re much more confident and much more in rhythm and you could see that last Saturday, we had a lot more possession and the midfield three linked up well. We just need to build on that.

“When you have a team back to back, you always want to start off on a strong foot.

“We were strong for the majority of the game and we’re looking forward to that battle again.

“We can definitely move up the table, that’s the aim and that’s the goal.

“I feel from our games against Livingston and in the cup against Aberdeen you could see the confidence flowing.

“We are now in our rhythm and we are looking to put more wins on the board.

“I feel we took a big hit with the coronavirus but now you can see everyone is healthy and everyone is looking forward to games on a Saturday.

“I feel it’s brought back more hunger in us definitely.”

St Mirren sealed victory last weekend when goalkeeper Joe Lewis’s late error allowed Jamie McGrath to score the winner.

Obika said: “I had a chance in the first half, which I would normally tuck away, but I’ll be looking to score a few this weekend.

“I’d take one like Jamie’s, we’ll definitely take those goals. Jamie has been unlucky in other games with his strikes at goal but I’m glad he got the winner.”