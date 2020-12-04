Thomas Courts relishing Livingston return in temporary charge of Dundee United

Thomas Courts will take an unscheduled trip down memory lane when Dundee United travel to Livingston on Saturday.

The head of tactical performance at the Tannadice club’s academy stepped into first-team duties this week after boss Micky Mellon and his staff were placed into self-isolation after three non-playing members returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Former Livi defender Courts will be in charge for the trip to Almondvale after it was confirmed that the isolation period will continue and he will be without nine players who are also self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff.

Speaking before it was confirmed on Friday that United’s Covid-19 situation had escalated, the former Kelty Hearts boss said: “To be honest, I don’t think I have set foot in the door since I left all those years go.

“But it is certainly a club I hold dear to my heart. I essentially grew up at the club.

“I was there from 12 years old to 21, I made my debut there and I am looking forward to the possibility of even just watching the game on Saturday whether that be on the laptop because I feel like I have a got a little vested interest now, or whether I am in the dugout.

“But again, I know it is a cliche but it is not about me at this point.

“It will be partly about me if I am in the dugout on Saturday because we need to be again in a different type of service to the player but we are just ready for any situation that develops.”

Sporting director Tony Asghar said on the club’s official website: “After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so.

“Our academy head of tactical performance Thomas Courts and other academy staff will lead the team for Saturday’s game against Livingston.

“Furthermore, nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC at St Andrews.”