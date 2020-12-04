Tom Lapslie aims to build on substitute appearance for Colchester

Tom Lapslie will hope to continue his comeback from injury as Colchester welcome Grimsby to the JobServe Stadium.

Midfielder Lapslie, who underwent knee surgery in the summer, came on as an 81st-minute substitute in the Sky Bet League Two draw with Crawley in midweek.

Harry Pell missed that game with a knee injury and is set to remain sidelined, while Tommy Smith is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Defender Omar Sowunmi made his first league start of the season in place of Smith and is looking to nail down his place in the side.

Grimsby manager Ian Holloway hopes to have striker James Hanson available for the trip to Essex.

Hanson has not featured for the Mariners since the end of October but has had a full week of training and will be in the squad if he reports no ill-effects from Friday’s session.

Holloway is particularly keen for Hanson to return as he fears fellow forward Matt Green could be sidelined with a groin problem.

Midfielder Max Wright is also due to be out for a further two weeks with a soft tissue tear.