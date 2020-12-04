Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Corey Blackett-Taylor returns as Tranmere take on Walsall

by Press Association
December 4 2020, 3.48pm
Keith Hill has Corey Blackett-Taylor available for the visit of Walsall (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tranmere manager Keith Hill will have midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor available for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two.

Blackett-Taylor missed the midweek win over Oldham through injury but is back in the squad.

Morgan Ferrier could also return following the birth of his child, while Kaiyne Woolery will be assessed after rolling his ankle against Oldham.

Forward Stefan Payne is the only current long-term absentee.

