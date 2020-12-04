Corey Blackett-Taylor returns as Tranmere take on Walsall

Tranmere manager Keith Hill will have midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor available for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two.

Blackett-Taylor missed the midweek win over Oldham through injury but is back in the squad.

Morgan Ferrier could also return following the birth of his child, while Kaiyne Woolery will be assessed after rolling his ankle against Oldham.

Forward Stefan Payne is the only current long-term absentee.