Michail Antonio suffers injury setback for West Ham

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for the visit of Manchester United.

The striker has suffered another hamstring problem so record signing Sebastien Haller will get another chance up front.

Winger Andriy Yarmolenko is back in training after self-isolating but full-back Ryan Fredericks has a groin issue.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt due to a shoulder complaint.

The 23-year-old is being assessed after aggravating the issue and coming off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain.

Saturday’s match comes too soon for Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe is available after missing the midweek match through suspension.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianksi, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku, Fornals, Haller, Bowen, Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Benrahma

Provisional Manchester United squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Telles, Williams, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Cavani, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.