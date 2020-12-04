Andy Considine seeking Aberdeen redemption for ‘unacceptable’ cup performance

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine is determined to seize their shot at redemption against St Mirren.

Considine has been hurting all week after the Dons fell to a 2-1 Betfred Cup defeat in Paisley last weekend.

The Scottish Premiership fixture list gives them a swift chance to atone for their second-round exit when they return to the SMISA Stadium on Saturday.

And Considine has welcomed the opportunity to put things right as Aberdeen get set to welcome back Scotland Under-21 trio Lewis Ferguson, Connor McLennan and Ross McCrorie.

“It’s a huge chance for us to redeem ourselves,” the Scotland defender said.

“We fell far short of a proper Aberdeen performance.

“I know we had players missing, but we had players missing all week. To turn up at St Mirren, in such an important cup game, and to perform like that, is unacceptable.

“There has been words had and I am sure things will be different when we cross that white line on Saturday.

“We do have players coming back so we will be better equipped but it’s more that attitude and passion and performance that fans are looking for. As players we need to produce that.

“As soon as the game is finished you have that feeling of disappointment and anger, and that stays with you all week. Everybody handles it in different ways but everyone is as upset as the fans are and it’s up to us to put it right.”