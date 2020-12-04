Portsmouth and Oxford fined over post-match fracas

Portsmouth and Oxford have been fined £2,500 by the Football Association for failing to control their players after last month’s league game at Fratton Park.

Players from both sides were involved in a melee after the final whistle as the game ended 1-1.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter site read: “Portsmouth FC and Oxford United FC have been fined £2,500 for a breach of FA Rule E20 that followed their EFL League One fixture on Tuesday 24 November 2020.

“Both clubs admitted failing to ensure that their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion on the field of play at the end of the fixture.

“The standard penalty was accepted by Oxford United FC and unsuccessfully contested by Portsmouth FC during a subsequent independent Regulatory Commission hearing.”

Oxford striker Matty Taylor was this week cleared of grabbing Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis by the genitals during the fracas, claiming the contact had been unintentional.

Curtis and Oxford defender John Mousinho were booked for their part in the incident.