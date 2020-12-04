Joe Shaughnessy and Ethan Erhahon return from suspension for St Mirren

St Mirren welcome back three players for their Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

Joe Shaughnessy and Ethan Erhahon return after missing last weekend’s Betfred Cup win over the Dons through suspension.

Full-back Brandon Mason has recovered from an ankle injury.

Aberdeen have Scotland Under-21 midfielders Ross McCrorie, Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson back in their ranks following their period of self-isolation.

Shay Logan returns from suspension but Niall McGinn (groin) is a doubt.

Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Dylan McGeouch (groin) remain out while Scott Wright will undergo double hernia surgery this weekend.