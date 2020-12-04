Charlie Trafford closing in on Hamilton return after ankle injury

Hamilton have had Charlie Trafford back in training this week ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The midfielder has recovered from an ankle injury but is not ready to start.

Attacking midfielders Lewis Smith (hamstring) and David Templeton (groin) remain on the sidelines.

Centre-back Stuart Findlay is suspended for Kilmarnock.

The Scotland cap was sent off last time out against Ross County and had his appeal against the dismissal rejected.

Defender Clevid Dikamona, out since October with a foot injury, has trained all week and could be in contention.