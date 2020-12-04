Kai Kennedy on target as Inverness see off Queen of the South

Teenager Kai Kennedy scored his first goal for Inverness as they won 3-0 at Queen of the South to climb up to fourth in the Scottish Championship.

Winger Kennedy, on loan from Rangers, gave Inverness a half-time lead before Roddy MacGregor and Miles Storey both struck in the second period.

Inverness striker James Keatings headed an early chance wide and midfielder Storey was denied in a one-on-one with home goalkeeper Jack Leighfield.

The visitors went ahead through Kennedy, whose shot beat Leighfield from the narrowest of angles.

Queen of the South midfielders Niyah Joseph and Daniel Pybus both went close to equalising before the break.

But four minutes after the restart Inverness doubled their lead when MacGregor lashed home Shane Sutherland’s assist.

Substitute Euan East and Gregor Buchanan both headed inches off target for Queen of the South before MacGregor set up Storey for Inverness’ third.