Resurgent Scunthorpe secure second win of the week

Scunthorpe’s climb away from the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone continued as goals from Ryan Loft and Alfie Beestin earned them a 2-0 victory against Leyton Orient.

Loft got in front of his marker to meet Mason O’Malley’s left-wing cross in the 28th minute and, after soaking up long spells of visiting pressure, Beestin rolled in a decisive second 12 minutes from time.

Orient could well have been in front inside seven minutes but Scunthorpe goalkeeper Mark Howard saved Danny Johnson’s penalty – awarded for a harsh-looking handball – with his legs.

The Iron keeper also flicked away a curling effort from Conor Wilkinson and was grateful to see a deflected shot hit by Ousseynou Cisse strike the foot of a post as Orient controlled the game.

Loft’s opener came against the run of play but settled the home side, who then sat tight and kept their shape to limit the visitors to half chances.

In the second half, Wilkinson flashed an effort across the face of goal from a tight angle and Howard pushed away substitute Ruel Sotiriou’s strike from just inside the box.

Scunthorpe were given some breathing space when Beestin picked his spot into the bottom corner in the 78th minute – a goal which secured their second win of the week.