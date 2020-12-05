Kyle Wootton goes from villain to hero as Notts County overcome Woking

Notts County extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to five games with a 1-0 win at home to Woking.

Max Kretzschmar had Woking’s best effort of the first half but blazed narrowly over before Tom Walker drilled wide for the hosts from 20 yards.

County had the chance to break the deadlock in the 55th minute but, after being fouled in the area, Kyle Wootton saw his penalty saved by Craig Ross.

Enzio Boldewijn then tried his luck with an overhead kick for the hosts while Charlie Cooper shot over when well placed at the other end.

Notts County finally took the lead in 80th minute, with Wootton making amends for his earlier spot-kick miss to finish after fine work from Boldewijn.