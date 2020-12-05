Dion Charles at the double as Accrington beat MK Dons to stretch unbeaten run

A Dion Charles double extended Accrington’s unbeaten league run to seven games with a 2-1 win over MK Dons.

The Reds took the lead on eight minutes when Tariq Uwakwe’s cross was fired home by Charles from around 10 yards out.

The Dons should have equalised on 15 minutes when Cameron Jerome raced clean through but goalkeeper Toby Savin raced out and denied him.

They did level on 53 minutes with a superb solo effort from Carlton Morris. He got the ball in his own half and raced forward, evading a number of challenges, before firing home at the near post past Savin.

However Stanley retook the lead when Chelsea loanee Uwakwe burst forward down the left, played in a cross which Colby Bishop chested down and Charles fired the ball home from close range on 62 minutes.

Dons sub Regan Poole forced a good save out of Savin while the Stanley keeper denied Daniel Harvey with the last kick of the game as the Reds held on to move towards the play-off places.