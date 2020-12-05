Alex Addai grabs first Maidenhead goal to secure win at Eastleigh

Alex Addai’s first goal for Maidenhead lifted the club to fourth place in the Vanarama National League table as Eastleigh surrendered their unbeaten status at Silverlake Stadium.

Magpies top-scorer Sam Barratt set up Nathan Blissett for a fine early chance but the nephew of Watford great Luther headed just wide.

On the half-hour mark, Danny Hollands poked a rebounding shot past the Maidenhead goal as Eastleigh saw a huge chance go begging.

It was Addai who fired the visitors’ winner shortly after the break, the on-loan Cheltenham winger blasting home for 1-0 after Josh Coley had dribbled past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Coley was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute, but Maidenhead held on.