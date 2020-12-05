Tom Naylor nets stunner as Portsmouth beat Peterborough

Tom Naylor scored a stunning long-range goal as Portsmouth swept aside fellow League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough 2-0 in front of 2,000 returning fans at Fratton Park.

Captain Naylor picked out the top corner with a blistering 25-yard strike 15 minutes from time to crown an impressive display from the hosts.

Defender Jack Whatmough had given Pompey the lead in the 61st minute with a bullet header from Lee Brown’s free-kick.

Kenny Jackett’s men were the better side from the opening minutes but struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Siriki Dembele could have given Peterborough a half-time lead against the run of play but his low shot was well saved by the legs of Craig MacGillivray.

Ronan Curtis should have opened the scoring six minutes into the second half but blazed wide from seven yards after Christy Pym pushed Ryan Williams’ shot into his path.

Naylor also put a free header wide from a corner before his thunderbolt.