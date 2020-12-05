Jamille Matt fires Forest Green to victory at Harrogate

Jamille Matt’s seventh League Two goal of the season made it an unhappy return for Harrogate fans to Wetherby Road as Forest Green edged a 1-0 victory.

The Forest Green forward secured the win in the 57th minute as Harrogate – welcoming supporters back in their ground for the first time since March – extended their run without a home victory to a fifth game in all competitions, matching the club’s worst sequence since 2012.

A scrappy first half saw the visitors carry slightly more of a threat than their hosts with Jayden Richardson flashing an early edge-of-the-box effort just off target.

Aaron Collins should have done better, meanwhile, when he was picked out unmarked following an overlapping charge down the left by Chris Stokes, but he headed wide of the near post.

It was not until the 54th minute, however, that Rovers managed their first shot on target when Nicky Cadden’s firm drive called home goalkeeper James Belshaw into action at his near post.

Three minutes later, Cadden turned provider, powering past Harrogate right-back Ryan Fallowfield before pulling the ball back from the byline for Matt to stab in from four yards and settle matters.

The result sees Forest Green remain third in the table following wins for leaders Newport and second-placed Cheltenham.